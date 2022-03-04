Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

