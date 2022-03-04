Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.91. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,928. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $295.16 and a 1 year high of $457.54. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $7,772,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

