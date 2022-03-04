Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $235.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

