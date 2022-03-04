Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,274,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

