Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 85,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.