Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 49,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

