Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CRKN stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

