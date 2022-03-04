Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Employers posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

