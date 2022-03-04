Zacks: Brokerages Expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LumiraDx.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMDX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:LMDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.