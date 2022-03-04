Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CTO opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

