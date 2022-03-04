Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $7,611,302 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.