Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ALIM opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

