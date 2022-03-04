Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to “Hold”

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

LI stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after purchasing an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

