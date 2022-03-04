Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to “Strong-Buy”

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.