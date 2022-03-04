Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.89% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

FRA:ZAL opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.89. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

