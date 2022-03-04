Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $91,699.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,774.99 or 1.00210491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00079372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00226696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00142517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00274848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003381 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,089,757 coins and its circulating supply is 11,060,257 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.