Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

