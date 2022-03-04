Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $159.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,135 shares of company stock worth $5,039,139 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

