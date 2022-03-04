ZooKeeper Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $435,548.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 114,146,389 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

