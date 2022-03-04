Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $111.95 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

