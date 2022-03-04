ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,502,190 shares of company stock worth $201,801,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

