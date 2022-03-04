ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.60

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 11773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.