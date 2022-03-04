Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZRSEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.97.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

