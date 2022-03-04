Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537,896 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zynga were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 803,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Zynga by 57.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 401,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

ZNGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 125,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,520,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

