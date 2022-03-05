-$0.03 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

YTRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 156,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,747. The company has a market cap of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

