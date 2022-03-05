-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Embark Technology.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 1,018,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,390. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

