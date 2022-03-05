-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,040. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
