-$0.11 EPS Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USER shares. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714 over the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

