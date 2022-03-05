-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ViewRay by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ViewRay by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 181,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,467,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.