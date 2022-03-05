-$0.17 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 772,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,313. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.