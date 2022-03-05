-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,389. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.