-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,389. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.