-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OPTN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

