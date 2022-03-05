-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 122,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,334. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.