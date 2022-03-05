$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 353,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,947. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

