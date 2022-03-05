-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

