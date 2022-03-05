$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE LW traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $58.02. 1,985,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,573. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

