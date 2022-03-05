$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 77,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.