$0.49 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 70,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,490. The stock has a market cap of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

