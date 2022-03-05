$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $137.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

