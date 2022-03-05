$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

