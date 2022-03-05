-$0.70 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 487,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,597. The stock has a market cap of $948.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.