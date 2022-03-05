-$0.70 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 487,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,597. The stock has a market cap of $948.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

