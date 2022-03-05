$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. ABM Industries posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.