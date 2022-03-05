$0.84 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

