$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.