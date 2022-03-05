$1.25 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,246. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Barclays PLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

