$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 164.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RHI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 718,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.
Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
