$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 164.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 718,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.