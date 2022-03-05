$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

