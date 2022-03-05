1,000 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $387.19. 460,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average is $422.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

