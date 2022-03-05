10,454 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of APO opened at $63.48 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

