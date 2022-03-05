12,544 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,221,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

